Dollar General store in eastern Ky. told to close for not following social distancing

Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton said police were present at the Dollar General store Monday night.

Sexton said the store has not been following proper social distancing measures taken by the city and is now being told to close.

One worker has been cited to court, and one customer is going to be cited for not adhering to the guidelines.

The police chief added that the department is taking the pandemic seriously and doing what it has to in order to keep the community safe and avoid the spread of COVID-19.

