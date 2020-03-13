Dollywood delays season opening due to COVID-19 concerns

Dollywood has delayed its season opening until March 28 due to COVID-19 health concerns, according to a release from the theme park.

It reports that Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time.

“The coronavirus pandemic is an escalating and ever-changing issue,” Dollywood said in a news release about its decision to delay the season opening.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours and in consultation with health experts, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our hosts while the park remains closed.”

Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage also will be closed beginning March 16.

Dollywood reports that it will continue consulting with medical experts and follow CDC guidelines, as well as communicate any changes that may happen.

“We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead,” Dolly Parton said in the release.

