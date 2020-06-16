Dollywood open to all guests June 17

Dollywood reopened to season pass-holders Monday for the first time this season. The park reopens Wednesday to the public.

Masks are required in most parts of the Dollywood.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a visit to Dollywood is a somewhat different experience now. You have to reserve your spot online ahead of time.

Masks are required in most parts of the park. You do not have to wear them while eating or on most water and thrill rides. Signs are posted to remind you to wear your masks and maintain social distance.

Dollywood's Vice President of Marketing, Pete Owens, says "We've done all the things that we think we can do to make the park as safe as we can. As long as everybody follows through with the protocols that the CDC has provided and the Tennessee Pledge has provided, and we think folks are gonna have a great time."

Dollywood said they haven't had any issues with people complying with these rules, and they're excited for fans to finally come back to the park.