Dolphin found dead in Fla. with hose in esophagus

A second dolphin has been found dead along Fort Myers Beach as a result of garbage from humans.

Last Week, Florida Fish and Wildlife were called to Fort Myers Beach in Big Carlos Pass, where a 7-foot male dolphin had been found dead. A necropsy found a 24-inch hose in the animal’s esophagus and forestomach.

About a month ago, a female rough toothed dolphin was found dead along Fort Myers Beach. A necropsy found two plastic bags and a piece of a balloon in its stomach.

The FWC is reminding the public to secure and properly dispose of trash, as well as asking the public to take part in coastal cleanups.

In both cases, the FWC says additional testing is needed before a final cause of stranding and death is determined.

The FWC reminds everyone that marine mammals strand for a reason, which is often because the animals are sick or injured. No one should push the animal back in the water as it can delay the process of examination and treatment and often results in the animal re-stranding in worse condition.

Anyone who notices marine mammals stranded should call the FWC Wildlife Alert at 888-404-3922.

