Domestic situation ends in officer-involved shooting

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to Sherrif Mike Fridley, a call came in around 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a domestic situation near Cannelton. Investigators say a woman was being held against her will at gunpoint.

The woman was able to escape to a neighbor's house for help but deputies say the man followed her still armed with a handgun. That's when the man is accused of jumping through a plate glass window after not being allowed entry into the home.

Due to a malfunction with his gun, officials say the man walked back to his home to get another.

An officer with the Smithers Police Department was first to arrive on scene and confront the man.

Witnesses say the officer asked the man to drop his gun multiple times.

Since the man repeatedly refused to drop his weapon, officials say the officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect.

Dallas S. Kerr, 42, of Cannelton is now facing a number of felony charges.

Kerr's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

