Dealing with domestic violence during COVID-19

While most people are stuck inside their own homes, it may not be the safest environment for some.

The YWCA told WSAZ that their number of calls to the domestic crisis hotline have declined since the stay-at-home order was put in place, but they emphasize it's a dangerous time to be a victim of domestic violence.

"There are a lot of things going on right now that increase the likelihood of somebody finding themselves in a domestic violence situation," said YWCA's Resolve Program Director Julie Haden.

Haden told WSAZ that the YWCA in Charleston receives roughly 20% of the entire state's domestic crisis calls. But ever since the stay-at-home order has been placed, the number of calls are declining.

"To me, I would love to think that the hotline calls are going down because people are safe, but we know that's not the case," Haden told WSAZ. "This is a dangerous time to be a domestic violence victim."

Haden said kids being home, people losing jobs or worrying about money are key factors that can increase the likelihood of a domestic-violence situation, and most of those things are happening with the COVID-19 crisis.

"One of (abusers) number one goals is to isolate people and, effectively, COVID-19 is doing that for the abusers."

She said children could also be at risk due to them not being around teachers who must report if they think a child is being neglected or abused.

"Everything is lining up to be a perfect storm," Haden said. "Kids don't have access to people that have to direct report to abuse or neglect, so it's a pretty dangerous spot."

Haden said they still have their hotline up and running, the number for that is: 800-681-8663. But she said they also have created an online chat that people can use in the event they can't converse. You can find that chat available 24/7 on their website.

Haden recommends that you check on your neighbors or children you may be worried about.

Police encourage you to call if you see anything suspicious. Domestic violence petitions and neglect or abuse orders are considered emergency cases in court and are still being processed through the pandemic.