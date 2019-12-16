Woman facing assault charges after domestic violence incident

A woman was arrested Sunday after ramming her car into a truck with a man and his two small children inside.

The Proctorville Police Department says the domestic violence incident played out in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

After hitting the truck with her vehicle, officers say Dorothy Black is accused of assaulting the driver of the truck.

When officers attempted to take Black into custody, they say she fought back within 2 feet of the children at the scene.

Black was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. She is facing several charges including felonious assault, assault of a police officer and endangering children.

The Huntington Police Department was also contacted in connection to the case. Black is accused of assaulting a woman in Cabell County before driving to the fast food restaurant in Proctorville.

