Donald Trump, Jr. coming to Eastern Kentucky to support Gov. Bevin's campaign

Two special guests are coming to Eastern Kentucky in support of Gov. Matt Bevin and Dr. Ralph Alvarado's campaign for governor and lieutenant governor.

Donald J. Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be in Hazard and Pikeville on Thursday. Guilfoyle is an attorney who co-hosted The Five on Fox News until last year.

They will be at Hazard Community College at 11:30 a.m. for lunch, and then will be at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 2:30 p.m. for a rally supporting Bevin's campaign.

Admission to the rally is free. Guests are asked to arrive between 1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.