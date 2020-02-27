Donation helps fund programs for children

The Walmart Foundation donated $35,000 to West Virginia YMCA branches Thursday to support youth education programs.

The money will help the locations run programs that might not be possible due to budget restrictions.

The Charleston Family YMCA received a $10,000 grant for its summer west side tennis youth program and a new program for children with special needs.

"These grants definitely help," Anthony Lewis from the YMCA of the Kanawha Valley said. "It helps us be able to green light programs and move them forward and grow them. You can always start a program, but if you don't have the funding to put into it and help it grow, and to get people up here, and also be able to accommodate them if they maybe don't have the financial means to participate, that's where these types of grants help us."

Last fall, the Downtown YMCA branch was closed because it didn't make financial sense based on usage, Lewis said. The organization is now focusing on programs that will bring people from the city up onto the hill.

The summer program provides free tennis lessons and rackets to disadvantaged children on the city's west side, Lewis said. It was created to help share the game with children who might not otherwise have a chance to play it.

The new Special Needs Athletic Program will begin this weekend and allow children to work on skills surrounded by their peers facing similar challenges, Lewis said. The program will begin with water aerobics and move to other activities over time.

"It's new and it's such an important program that we are able to do the right things,' Lewis said. "Making the right moves to make sure it doesn't fail and we continue to grow and reach and meet the needs of the community."

In addition to the donation to the Charleston branch, Walmart also donated $10,000 to the YMCA of Huntington for its Fueling Kids for Success initiative.

"It's just a great feeling for myself," South Charleston Walmart store manager Rudy Anthony said. "I am so proud of my associates at my store because they live in the community and this is an opportunity to show them giving back as well. It's really exciting for me to be able to do this for them."