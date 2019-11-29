Saturday, December 14th at noon is National Wreaths Across America Day – when citizens across the country come together to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom.

Donations needed for Wreaths Across America.

Join Wreaths Across America at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington as they lay wreaths on the headstones of local veterans, recognizing their service to our nation.

Hershel 'Woody' Williams will be the guest speaker.

Donations are also needed so that they have a wreath for every veteran’s grave.

Visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org for more information.