Donations stolen from Gallipolis in Lights display

Donation stations from the popular Gallipolis in Lights display were vandalized over the weekend, and money was taken from the jars.

The organization says it appears someone popped the locks open with a screwdriver.

The donations are used for general costs of the display, and to keep the lights on.

It's unclear how much money was taken.

There are not any cameras pointed at the stands.

Anyone who may have information about who stole the donations, is asked to call the Gallipolis City Police Department.