Don’t scratch it, don’t cut it; No-Shave November is upon us

Gentlemen, put down your razors.

Put away your clippers. Tell your barber you’ll see him on Dec 1.

Halloween is behind us and that means it’s still entirely too early for Christmas music, and No-Shave November is upon us.

For the next 30 days, society will accept the wildest, least-tamed facial hair you can grow.

A wise man would’ve gotten a head start in October already made it through the itchy phase. However, if you’re starting from scratch, no pun intended, bless your heart.

Still, toughen up, endure it. Do anything but scratch or cut it.

Of course, your should always follow your school or employer’s dress code and grooming requirements. But if you tell your bosses No-Shave November is for a good cause, perhaps they’ll be more receptive to the caveman look for 30 days.

Many cancer patients lose all of their hair during treatment. The Matthew Hill Foundation hopes the feral growth coming from men’s faces starts a dialog about the disease.

“The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free,” the Hill Foundation said on its website. “Donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle."

The Hill Foundation’s namesake, a father of eight, passed away from colon cancer in November 2007. They began using the No-Shave November tradition to raise money in 2009.

Still, if the boss won’t approve 30 days of untamed growth, you can still participate.

“We encourage participation of any kind; grooming and trimming are perfectly acceptable,” the Hill Foundation said.

Be sure you take a selfie on Nov. 1 so you can see how much progress you’ve made on Dec. 1.

You could take it a step further and snap a selfie every day of November and make a neat little slideshow when it’s all over.

