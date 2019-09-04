Dorian trudges north, a bit stronger than expected

Late Tuesday night, Hurricane Dorian is trying to regain some of his lost power in the southern Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) now a bit leery of Dorian’s unexpected slow regeneration on Wednesday afternoon. Peak winds were just under the 111 mile per hour Cat 3 threshold for a major hurricane. With warm water in his path, the NHC did not rule out an upgrade to level 3 status again.

Either way, Cat 2 or 3, Dorian’s left flank eye wall is on a course with the South Carolina coastline. Factoring in his 110 miler her hour winds, his slow forward motion at 8 miles per hour and a falling barometric pressure (28.31” of mercury), Dorian was destined to rake the Coastal Carolinas through Friday.

While computer models insisted an inland penetration of the eye was highly unlikely, even a grazing of the coast could cause massive power outs in addition to what the NHC is calling “a life threatening” storm surge of seawater.

A phone chat with Sam Massey, a former Huntingtonian and now police chief in the town of Caswell Beach in Brunswick County, N.C. (just across the state line from Horry County and Myrtle Beach) sums up the angst of people down south.

“It has been an orderly preparation since we have had so much advanced notice. Water has been flying off the shelves, but new truck loads have been coming in. Schools and businesses are closed through Friday, with a mandatory evacuation order from the governor having sent many people inland”.

Sam is a veteran of storms all the way back to Floyd in 1999. Sam says the biggest fear is from the storm surge of seawater since the passage of Dorian is expected to catch two high tides Thursday into Friday morning.

Down the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach, tropical storm force winds (39 mph) were set to arrive overnight with a likely six-hour period on Thursday afternoon-night when winds could gust to hurricane force and beyond (74 mph).

With a similar fate awaiting the entire North Carolina coastline, including the famous Outer Banks, it is a good bet that vacations to the coastal Carolinas are on hold until Sunday or even next week -- depending on the track, speed and intensity of a mean dude named Dorian.