Dorian bypasses Puerto Rico; next target Florida

In a game of turnabout-fair play, minimal hurricane Dorian sidestepped Puerto Rico to the north on Wednesday, sparing this Commonwealth of the US from a direct strike.

While Dorian was never expected to pound Puerto Rico, the rugged terrain on the island was thought to present a flash flood risk. Heavy rains did strafe parts of southwestern and northeastern PR but a 4” accumulation was well handled by the upland dark and reddish-purple soils.

Unlike legendary sister storm Maria of two falls ago, hurricane force and even tropical storm force winds never really showed up.

But what is Puerto Rico’s gain now becomes Florida’s loss. That’s because Dorian is free of land now and about to enter the infamous hurricane alley, ala Hugo (1989) and Hazel (1954), Jeanne (2004) and Katrina (2005). While all these storms are etched in the brains of old time Floridians, Dorian will no doubt carve out its own destiny as it moves toward an inevitable pass through the Sunshine State.

The array of super computers that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has at its disposal is amazing and their “artificial intelligence” collectively has a mathematical beat on Dorian still at least 3-4 days before landfall.

Once again the battle of models is pitting the mighty Euro which has been targeting a landfall from Vero Beach to West Palm on Sunday versus the American model with its near Daytona landfall.

Even the late afternoon Euro showed a bit of a twist by seemingly slowing the storm as it moved through the northern Bahamas. Long-time forecasters know the angst that accompanies slow poke storms which can do unpredictable things when the wind currents are slow.

It is the NHC’s sworn mantra to issue a cone forecast of possible landfall versus a single point on the map. That’s meant to teach us that storms can misbehave, and any slight deviation in the exact path can make a whale of a difference both in impact and observed weather.

If I can steal a phrase from golf, Thursday is moving day for Dorian as he methodically moves toward the SE coastline. By sundown on Saturday, we should have a handle on where Dorian is heading.

Here’s a link to the National Hurricane Center if you want to follow some cool hurricane tracking charts.