Dorian on the move; South Carolina in his crosshairs

Late this Tuesday night, Hurricane Dorian has broken out of his nearly two-day slumber and is on the move again. From the photographs and video we are seeing, Dorian has obliterated many homes in the Northern Bahamas during his Labor Day weekend “snail’s pace” rampage.

No longer a freak of nature, Dorian has settled into the traditional mold of an Atlantic hurricane with peak winds near 110 miles per hour and a barometric pressure near 28.32” of mercury. formidable for sure, but not the behemoth he once was.

Just before midnight Tuesday, Dorian was about 100 miles east of Melbourne off the Central Florida coast and moving north at a mere 6 miles per hour. Based on an ensemble of computer model projections, the experts at the National Hurricane Center are predicting Dorian will head on that northward course into Wednesday, perhaps picking up his pace to 10 miles per hour. On that path, a simple glance at a Rand McNally or a map of the Southeast USA coast suggests that Dorian is heading for his first American landfall somewhere in the Carolinas by Thursday.

But that’s where the dilemma in the forecast arises. Turns out many of the spaghetti plots (strands on curved lines that show where Dorian may move) have the storm either kissing, bouncing off or just missing the shoreline on his trek into the Middle Atlantic states.

With a much wider center now (his eye was 20 miles wide on Sunday, now the center of the calm weather has grown much larger to 70 miles), the intense winds have dropped from 185 miles per hour at their Sunday incredible peak to a more reasonable 110 mph. Much like a figure skater accelerates her spin speed when she who draws her arms in, in order to decelerate and stop, the skater brings her arms outward in order to slow down then stop. Hence the notion that Dorian is well past his peak.

So what does this mean for the coastlines from Florida north to the Carolinas? Simply put, the center of the storm is expected to draw within 50 miles of the coastline as it passes Georgia then make a swipe at the South Carolina shoreline. From Hilton Head north to Pawley’s Island, Georgetown and Myrtle Beach -- it is a flip of the coin if Dorian’s center makes a landfall. Either way, tropical storm force winds (39 mph) are likely for 18-24 hours with hurricane force winds (74 mph) possible for a six to 10-hour period.

Torrents of rain will make for widespread urban and stream flooding while the relentless pounding of the surf against the shoreline will create serious storm surge flooding into SOUNDS, INLETS AND across Barrier Islands.

Myrtle Beach will likely get into its worst conditions after midnight Wednesday into Thursday, with winds gusting to near 80 miles per hour likely to knock out power. The combination of sea water from the ocean surge and fresh water flooding is likely to flood King’s Highway through the Grand Strand and also overflow the Waccamaw River.

By dawn Friday, Dorian will be moving away from Myrtle Beach though a wind shift to the north will get the air windy and hot much of the day.

