UPDATE | Trial date set for Huntington murder suspect

UPDATE 8/8/19 @ 5:50 p.m.

The name of a teen charged in connection with a deadly shooting when she was 17 has been released, and she will face trial late next month.

Andrea Moore, who has since turned 18, is charged with murder and malicious wounding. Moore was a juvenile at the time of the shootings on June 13, 2018, at Marcum Terrace in Huntington, West Virginia.

Andrea Moore, who has since turned 18, is charged with murder and malicious wounding, according to prosecutors in Cabell County.

Moore, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting on June 13, 2018, was charged as an adult. The woman who died in the shooting was Joann Childers, 32. She was originally from Gallipolis, Ohio.

The shooting happened at Marcum Terrace in Huntington. Another person, Steven Smith, was shot, but he recovered from his injuries.

A second suspect, David Wayne Moore, who was 41 at the time of the shooting, was charged with conspiracy.

A trial date for Andrea Moore is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

Another person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one woman and sent one man to the hospital Wednesday in Marcum Terrace.

David Wayne Moore, 41, of Huntington, is charged with conspiracy, according to Huntington Police.

According to the criminal complaint, a 17-year-old juvenile was involved in the shooting incident. She was seen running away with a firearm in her hand.

The juvenile then entered an apartment of a relative of Moore, and changed her clothes. She then took off and went into Moore's house on Olive Street.

Investigators say Moore and the 17-year-old were seen leaving the residence and getting on a scooter. Moore drove the scooter with the juvenile away from the scene.

The suspect was in court Friday morning and prosecutors say they plan to file a motion to charge her as an adult. Her name will not be released until that time.

Huntington Police say the woman killed was Joann Childers, 32. Her husband tells us she’s originally from Gallipolis, Ohio and graduated from of Gallia Academy.

The name of the other man who was shot, the maintenance worker, is Steven Smith. As of Friday morning, he was still in the hospital and listed in good condition.

The 17-year-old suspect is due back in court next Friday.

Moore is being held in Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

The 17-year-old girl who police said shot and killed a woman in Marcum Terrace on Wednesday was back in court Friday morning.Prosecutors tell us, they plan to file a motion to charge her as an adult. But until that happens, her name is not being released.

Huntington police did release the names of the two people shot Wednesday. The woman killed was Joann Childers, 32. Her husband tells us she’s originally from Gallipolis, Ohio and graduated from of Gallia Academy.

To almost everyone, including him, she went by the name Voodoo. He told us she had a tough childhood and picked it up as a teenager because she liked the song “Voodoo” by the band Godsmack so much. She later embraced the rod and religion’s meaning of giving her power over her enemies.

The name of the other man who was shot, the maintenance worker, Steven Smith. As of Friday morning, he was still in the hospital and listed in good condition.

His friend tells us, there have been threats on Smith’s life since the shooting so the family is keeping to themselves at this time.

Meanwhile, Voodoo had just been shot two months earlier during a home invasion.

We spoke with her husband Nick Childers. He says his family is now picking up the pieces and plans to move from Marcum Terrance in the following weeks.

"I just can't be there," said Childers.

He was inside their apartment as she was shot and killed.

He met Joann in 2009 when he was a DJ at a wedding she was a bridesmaid for. He said for 10 years, they had been going to the National Rainbow Gathering every summer, a festival of about 50,000 hippies where the highlight is a prayer for peace on July 4.

They had been making plans for this year which was being held in Georgia. They were excited because it was going to be the first time they were planning to bring all three of their children, two they had together, and one of hers from a previous relationship.

Longtime friend Tammy Laney was planning on going with them to the Rainbow Gathering for the first time this year too. Not because she liked camping, but because she liked the Childers family.

"She was a great mother, she was a great wife," she told us.

The Childers had been living at Marcum Terrace for almost a decade, except for those long camping trips. Laney said Voodoo was unafraid to break up fights.

"She would drop anything and everything to try to protect her friends,” she said. “That may have been what killed her."

Nick said the teens charged with the crime now was part of the fight.

But he and others believe it's connected when several men violently pushed themselves into the Childers home in April. Voodoo was shot in the hip and was threatened by others afterwards.

Nick was motivated to buy a gun for the first time to protect his family.

“On the surface, it appears to be separate,” he said. “But it’s not separate. It’s related.”

Laney agrees.

"I really do think it has something to do with the home invasion,” she said. “I really do."

Laney meet Voodoo 13 years ago at Beech Fork State Park. For a little while, they had even lived near each other at Marcum Terrace until Laney moved away two months ago.

“It's getting pretty scary there."

Laney was at the Childers’ apartment about an hour before the shooting.

Childers' had just found out that her son was going to be skipping a grade level minutes before her death.

“She was ecstatic about it, then all of a sudden to have your plans and dreams go. Now your kids have to live, what's this world coming to? I don't understand."

Nick said he was inside the apartment Wednesday and that a neighbor had told her to come over for a talk. He said as she walked in the door, the killer opened fire, hitting her several times and then running out the back door.

Knowing that just a 17-year-old is accused of killing her friend, makes her more furious and mad about the entire situation.

Laney said she'll always remember Voodoo for being a big hippie, loving the 70s and rainbows, her smile, her laugh, her bright green scooter and helmet, and being a good artist.

Now she hopes her death has a lasting impact on a place she felt compelled to leave.

"I hope anybody and everybody that saw the violence up there and seen her murder, I hope this all changes them because it's time to wake up America. We don't need violence," said Laney.

Isaiah Thornhill, 18, faces several felony charges in connection with that home invasion on April 14. He was arrested May 29, just about two weeks before Childers was killed.

He’s currently at the Western Regional Jail on $150,000 bond. We called asked to interview him Friday but he refused.

Huntington police are not releasing any information about a motive, if the two incidents are connected or if they have made any other arrests or have other suspects in mind.

The 17-year-old suspect is due back in court next Friday.

WSAZ has learned through court documents that the victim of a deadly shooting in Huntington this week has been a shooting victim before.

Court records show Joann Childers, who police say was shot and killed at Marcum Terrace Wednesday, was also shot during a home invasion in April.

Childers told investigators that on April 14, several men pushed their way into her home in the 500 block of Marcum Terrace. She said one of them was armed with a handgun.

Those men allegedly assaulted Childers and her husband, hitting them with their fists. During the assault, the man with the gun allegedly fired at Childers as she tried to run out of the apartment. She was shot in the backside and was taken to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

Investigators say the incident was captured on security cameras.

Isaiah Thornhill, 18, of Huntington, was charged with malicious or unlawful assault, nighttime burglary, and delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance.

When police arrested Thornhill on May 29, investigators say they also seized approximately 3.7 grams of cocaine, $1,069 and a cell phone, leading to the drug charge.

UPDATE 6/15/18 @ 10:50 a.m.

The names of the victims in a double shooting in Huntington have been released.

Police say Joann Dawn Childers was killed in the shooting at Marcum Terrace Wednesday.

Steven Smith was shot and injured. Neighbors say Smith is a maintenance worker and was shot while mowing grass. At last check, he is in "good condition" at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says the teenage girl who was arrested in connection with the shooting is facing a murder charge for Childers and a malicious assault charge for the shooting of Smith.

The Cabell County Prosecutor's Office tells WSAZ they plan on pursuing adult charges against the teen.

UPDATE 6/14/18 @ 8:35 p.m.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double shooting at Marcum Terrace Wednesday.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial tells WSAZ officers arrested a juvenile girl Thursday in the 100 block of 4th Avenue.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police say a woman was shot and killed. A man was also shot and injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors tell WSAZ the male victim is a maintenance worker and he was shot while mowing grass.

Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

UPDATE 6/14/18 @ 6:15 p.m.

Neighbors at Marcum Terrace are still coming to terms with a shooting that left a neighbor dead and a maintenance worker critically injured Wednesday.

"This community is not safe right now," resident Anne Luna said. "Everybody is still actually processing it. She was a well respectable person, but there's a lot that needs to be done in this community."

Luna says in the year and a half of living there, she has seen acts of crime almost every day. That's despite the Huntington Housing Authority's best efforts to combat the issues.

In 2016, WSAZ told you about demolition to a stairway on the property that officials called a hot spot for crime. They have also added cameras, better lighting, and fences that are designed to keep intruders from running around and causing issues.

"They can't stop bullets," Luna said. "They can't stop anyone from shooting whether it's me pulling a gun or someone else pulling a gun. Cameras don't stop bullets."

After talking to Luna about her issues and concerns, WSAZ went directly to the Huntington Housing Authority to see what is being done to increase security.

"We are working actively with the police department to see if there's any changes we can make," Executive Director Vickie Lester said. "We're open for suggestions too. We want to protect our families."

Lester says 280 families live at the Terrace. Luna says she's hoping to get together with some other residents to compile a list of ideas for what they would like to see happen. They plan to turn it in to officials to better the atmosphere.

"Tenants coming together," Lester said. "That's key too because often times you can say, not in my community."

"People that live in Marcum Terrace are not all bad people," Luna said. "We're just regular people trying to survive day by day like everyone else.'

No names of the victims or details about a suspect have been released.

Friends and neighbors came together Wednesday night to pay respects to a woman who was fatally shot hours earlier at Marcum Terrace in Huntington.

A candlelight vigil was held near the woman's apartment where she was killed.

Huntington police say a man also was shot and wounded and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this point.

Friends say the mother who was killed was known for being caring.

"If someone was picking on a kid, she'd go help them out," 11-year-old Asia Marcum said. "She was just a nice, really good person."

"It hurts because it's somebody in our community who was always there," the victim's friend Peggy Grant said. "We are a family up here."

Huntington police responded to the scene after a woman and man were shot a little after 2 p.m.

Neighbors tell WSAZ the male victim is a maintenance worker, and he was shot while he was mowing grass.

"They were both respectable people and didn't deserve this," neighbor Anne Luna said.

Chief Hank Dial says it's believed the shooting stemmed from an argument that began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday.

"She'd remind you of the 60s when it was free will," friend Paul Coleman said. "She was a free will, happy person. She would sit out and play bongos."

"I just miss her already," Marcum said.

Neighbors say it's heartbreaking and senseless the woman's children will have to grow up without a mom.

Police say they are searching for a suspect.

A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in Huntington Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Marcum Terrace.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial confirms two people were shot, but there's no word on a suspect at this time.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. We're working to learn his condition.

Dial says the shooting started as an argument Tuesday that carried into Wednesday.

Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/13/18

The Huntington Police Department is responding to a double shooting at Marcum Terrace.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial confirms two people were shot, but officers are just getting on scene to determine how serious the injuries are.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

No other information is available right now.

Keep checking WSAZ Mobile and WSAZ.com for the latest information.