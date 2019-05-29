Downburst winds sweep through Prestonsburg

In an afternoon of gusty thunder squalls, one potent storm stood out above the rest. The mid-afternoon rush of wind that accompanied the cannon shots of thunder in the Big Sandy Valley town of Prestonsburg was the most photogenic on radar.

As viewed on dual Doppler radar, a purple dollop over Prestonsburg housed a torrent of rain and near 60 mile per hour winds that ripped a roof off a downtown business. While the downpour lasted 20 minutes, the sudden swirl of wind was gone in a matter of a few moments.

Without any rotation noted on radar, these straight line winds fell into the category of a downburst, literally a downward rush of winds from the heavens above. The specific subset of downburst winds is known as a microburst. "Micro" from the Greek for small scale and “burst” from the Latin for breaking apart as in winds that broke free from the heavens and were sucked down to earth.

So sudden was the microburst that when it ripped apart a roof of a building, it was thrust through the air and came crashing down on cars on Court Street. Sadly there was a fatality when a car was crushed by the falling debris. Click here for that story.