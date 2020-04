Downed power lines and power poles temporarily closed a roadway in the Pinch area Tuesday afternoon, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

As of 4:15 p.m., North Pinch Road at New Hope Road was back open.

Meanwhile, 2,193 customers are without power in the area, according to AEP. The estimated restoration is 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.