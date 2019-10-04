UPDATE| Route 4 reopens after tree falls into road with live power lines

UPDATE 10/4/19 @ 7:49 a.m.

Route 4 is back open after a tree fell down with live power lines.

A crash happened around that same area around 5:20 Friday morning along Elk River Road near Clendenin, according to dispatch.

No one was hurt.

There's no word on if the tree that is down caused the crash or if the crash caused the tree to fall into the road.

A tree is down with live power lines along Rt. 4, also known as Elk River Road, near Clendenin. This location is approximately one mile from the Queen Shoals Bridge.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ the road will be closed until AEP can get the live power lines off the road.

