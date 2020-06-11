Downed trees and power lines close road

Downed trees and power lines are blocking a road in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ Route 3 is closed between Hamlin and West Hamlin near Hamlin Hill.

Lincoln County dispatchers say the power lines and trees fell into the road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say drivers will need to use back roads to reroute around the downed trees and power lines.

AEP crews are not expected to begin working to clear Route 3 until 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

