Downed trees and power lines close road

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Downed trees and power lines are blocking a road in Lincoln County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ Route 3 is closed between Hamlin and West Hamlin near Hamlin Hill.

Lincoln County dispatchers say the power lines and trees fell into the road around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say drivers will need to use back roads to reroute around the downed trees and power lines.

AEP crews are not expected to begin working to clear Route 3 until 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

