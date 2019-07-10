Downpour watch for Thursday

Late Wednesday night the summer air was laden with a sultry, steamy feel as high humidity levels and a thick haze made for a fiery sunset for folks walking the midway at the Lawrence County Fair in Proctorville, Ohio, and the Little League playoffs in Barboursville, West Virginia.

Meanwhile showers and thunderstorms were roaming western Ohio, western Kentucky and Indiana. Those storms were feeding on the energy supplied by an approaching cool front.

This front was destined to spawn a few waves of scattered showers and thunder for our area on Thursday. In this case the best descriptor for Thursday’s rains is defined by the phrase “any place-any time” for a shower or downpour.

Given the history of this summer, we have to respect the heaviest storms to produce pockets of street flooding and power hits.

