The Downtown Charleston YMCA location is set to close Friday, Oct. 4.

The YMCA posted a note on the door of the Quarrier Street location, announcing the closing to their members and guests.

They say in the note that the facility wasn't able to maintain enough use from members to continue operating.

Swimming lessons at the downtown location will continue until Oct. 25 of this year.

Classes, sessions and equipment will be moved to the Hillcrest Drive location.