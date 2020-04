Dozens of cars are lining up in Pikeville Thursday for a chance to get a COVID-19 test.

A testing site at Shelby Valley High School is open to anyone meeting requirements for a test, no registration necessary.

As of noon, 200 people had been tested.

A third lane of traffic has been created to accommodate the number of people waiting in line.

Testing will operate until 5:30 p.m. This is the final day for this testing site.