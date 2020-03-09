Dozens protest inside and outside Trans Canada Energy

Dozens of protesters are inside and outside the Trans Canada Energy building in Charleston.

The group Appalachians against Pipelines says it's a solidarity protest with indigenous groups who want Trans Canada to stop building their pipeline.

Charleston Metro tells WSAZ they received the first calls around 7 this morning, and that there are protesters inside and outside the building at 1700 MacCorkle Avenue.

One protester tells our crew on scene that there are six people chained together inside the building, blocking the elevator and preventing people from going to work.

Our reporter says there are dozens outside, and a least a dozen police vehicles on scene.

