Dr. Amy Acton stepping down as Ohio Department of Health Director

For months, Dr. Amy Acton has been the face of coronavirus briefings in Ohio, giving daily updates about the state's response.

But during Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's daily briefing Thursday, he announced Dr. Acton was stepping down as the Director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Gov. DeWine said Dr. Acton told him she felt it was time for her to step away from that role. However, the governor says he has asked her to serve as his Chief Health Advisor, continuing to serve Ohioans.

As of Thursday, Lance Himes, who served as a past Ohio Department of Health Interim Director, will again assume those same duties.

"No one is more passionate about public health than Dr. Amy Acton," said Gov. DeWine. "She always puts the health and safety of Ohioans first and foremost. Her knowledge, compassion, and determination have set an example for all of us, and Dr. Acton’s extraordinary bedside manner and wise counsel have helped us all get through this pandemic."

Gov. DeWine says Acton will take a "comprehensive" and "holistic" approach in her new role to address health and well-being for Ohioans.

DeWine says she will still focus on the coronavirus pandemic in that new role.