Drainage issues in Glasgow

Glasgow Mayor, Donald Fannin, says the city is down a drainage pump which causes the lines to backup during rainfall.

Sherri Stephens lives in Glasgow and her front yard has been covered in sewage more than once this week.

"It began Wednesday, I just went out my front door and there it was. It was all in my yard, my sidewalk and stuff like that--it was just terrible and the smell was really bad," said Stephens.

Stephens said she got in touch with the Mayor right away about the issue.

"they got somebody up there to do the drain over by the Fire Department and it went down, so they came over and pressure washed it."

Stephens says she's had sewer issues in the past but not ever this bad.

"It's never come up in my yard," said Stephens.

"I'm only capable of about 240 gallons per minute flow at the sewer plant," said Mayor Donald Fannin. "That's not adequate enough to keep the lines clean so it backs up and she's here this area which is the low part of town."

Fannin says they don't usually have issues with the higher part of town and this is only the second time this has happened to Stephens home. He says right now they only have one working pump and need another one.

"Anytime it rains and stuff sewer water runs off, my flow rates goes up and I'm down a pump right now."

So Fannin came out Friday to Stephens' home and cleaned up the sewage himself.

"I'm happy the Mayor came out here to clean it up but I just never want to have to do this again," said Stephens.

The Mayor says he did order a new pump which should be here Monday. He's hoping that will fix the issue.

