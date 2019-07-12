Dramatic video captures SC deputy saving baby’s life

Dramatic video has been released of a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s heroic actions saving the life of a 12-day-old baby.

The sheriff’s office released video of Deputy W. Kimbro performing first aid on an unresponsive baby.

Following the deputy’s actions, the baby can be seen breathing again as Kimbro hands the baby back to the mother.

“When we wear the uniform and badge, we become what someone needs at that moment,” BCSO officials said in a statement."For one Deputy that meant he needed to become the line between life and death for one young child."

It all happened on June 11 when Kimbro was conducting a routine patrol in Summerville and stopped a car for speeding.

When the car stopped, the driver got out and told the deputy that the baby in her car had stopped breathing.

“Deputy W. Kimbro knew he needed to act immediately to save the baby’s life,” officials with the sheriff’s office said.

Kimbro then made contact with the baby and her mother in the vehicle.

A report states the mother told Kimbro the baby stopped breathing after drinking a bottle.

“Deputy Kimbro took the baby’s limp and cyanotic body and performed lifesaving first aid,” BCSO officials said."As a result, he was able to get the baby to breathe again until EMS could arrive."

“Because of Deputy Kimbro’s steadfast, professional and heroic response, the 12-day old baby was able to live,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement."Please join us in congratulating Deputy Kimbro for his gallant actions that prolonged human life. He was awarded the ‘Life-Saving Medal’ from Sheriff Lewis for his heroic actions that day. Well done."

