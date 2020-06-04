Drew Brees posts apology on Instagram for protest comments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has taken to social media to apologize for comments he made regarding protests of the National Anthem.

In an interview Wednesday, Drew Brees stated, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

His comments were immediately met with backlash by many of his own teammates and other athletes. Several Saints players, including Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara unfollowed Brees on social media.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins also posted a video to Instagram Wednesday sharing a message to Brees saying, “I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the (expletive) up.”

Brees posted his apology on his Instagram page saying, “I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.”

His statement goes on to say,

“This is where I stand:

I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.”

There have been many protests around the country following the death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis Police. The four officers involved in the incident have since been arrested and charged in his death.

