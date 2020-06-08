Drew Narsutis searched for buried treasure in Rocky Mountains

A treasure chest estimated to be worth over a million dollars hidden in the Rocky Mountains for a decade has finally been found.

Drew Narsutis looked for the buried treasure in Wyoming.

It was hidden there by art and antiquities collector Forrest Fenn. He used it to create a treasure hunt to inspire people to explore nature, and give hope to those affected by the Great Recession.

Fenn left clues to the treasure's location in a poem published in his 2010 autobiography.

He says that the man who found the chest of treasure wants to stay anonymous.

Fenn estimates that up to 350,000 people from all over the world hunted for the treasure. He says some quit their job, and a few even died.

WSAZ Meteorologist Drew Narsutis spoke with Sarah on Studio 3 about his own adventure to look for the buried treasure while in Wyoming.