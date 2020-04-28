Drive-through testing event held on Charleston's West Side

Tuesday morning, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department held a drive-through testing event held at Mary C. Snow Elementary.

The event was put together in an attempt to reach out to the African-American community in Charleston. Studies show they are seriously being effected by the virus.

"We think it is important for people to understand," said Matthew J Watts, pastor of Grace Bible Church. "We're not just talking to be talking or ... complaining for the sake of complaining. This is a public health issue."

Watts worked with county leaders and health officials to make the testing event happen. Kanawha County officials say it's a serious issue.

"We have to focus on those that are disproportionately affected. We have to focus on those that the national and state trends are showing us are at risk," said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

Those trends show that African Americans make up less than 4 percent of West Virginia's population. They represent a little more than 8 percent of the state's positive COVID-19 cases.

Community leaders say the drive-through testing event was a step in the right direction, but there is more work to be done.

"We need random testing. We need people to be able to call and say I want to be tested; we think that is the next step get a more," Watts said.

County leaders say they agree that testing has to be more widespread, especially for groups that are affected by the virus more than others.

"We're looking at potentially doing in-home testing for those who can't get out, and participate in the drive-throughs, those who can't make it through to the health department," Salango said.

While the finish line to the end of the pandemic lingers in the distance, community activists say they won't stop fighting for change.

"I plan on working on this until the coast is really clear for at least a year until there is a vaccination" Watts said.

Both Watts and Salango say they plan on keeping in touch so they can further address this issue.

Those tested at the elementary school can expect their results in 24 hours.

