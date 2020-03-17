Drive-through collection points to test for COVID-19 being set up in W.Va.

Drive-through collection points to test for COVID-19 are being set up in parts of West Virginia, WVU Medicine announced Tuesday.

It says those collection points will be in Morgantown, Parkersburg, Bridgeport, Wheeling, and Martinsburg.

According to WVU Medicine, those will be used to collect specimens from pre-screened patients.

While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, transmission of the coronavirus is increasing nationwide, and other health systems have successfully used the drive-through approach, WVU Medicine says.

In a release, it say testing will be supported by both Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp, which will process the specimens that WVU Medicine collects from patients. The collection points will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Wednesday, March 18.

According to WVU Medicine, patients will get results in about three to four days, although those time spans could vary based on testing demand.

Tests will be reserved for those with screening criteria based on CDC recommendations including those with fever, cough and shortness of breath. People without symptoms will not be tested.

