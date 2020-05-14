Drive-thru Covid-19 testing today at Riverside High School

Riverside Health Center will operate a drive thru screening and testing site for Covid-19 today (Thursday) at Riverside High School.

The testing site is for Upper Kanawha Valley residents who are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, or gastrointestinal issues.

The event is open to anyone regardless of insurance status, and it's not required to be a Riverside Health Center or Cabin Creek Health Systems patient.

Appointments can be made by calling 304-949-3591 or driving up to the screening.

