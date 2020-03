A medical center in Ohio is now offering a drive-up COVID-19 testing center.

The Southern Ohio Medical Center says it will be located outside of Madonna Hall and will be available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All wishing to get tested for the coronavirus must register through a hotline: 740-356-CARE (2273).

SOMC says the call center will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for questions.

