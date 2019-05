A car is floating down the Elk River near Mink Shoals on Monday night, but no one is inside.

That is according to Metro 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County, who say the man who was at the boat ramp in his vehicle thought his car was in park.

He was able to make it out of the car in time.

The sheriff’s department is on the scene assisting at this time.

No other information is available now.

