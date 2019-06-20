Driver arrested after chase in stolen car

A man is facing charges in Kanawha County after deputies say he led them on a chase and drove recklessly in a stolen car.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw a car being driven without headlights on near Sissonville Thursday morning. The suspect was on Tupper's Creek Road. Deputies say the vehicle was reported stolen in South Charleston earlier this month.

The deputy tried to pull the driver over. That's when the suspect took off speeding, "sometimes driving in opposite lanes of traffic, nearly striking other vehicles head-on."

At one point, the suspect drove about 50 mph in a 20 mph area, according to the criminal complaint.

A second deputy deployed spike strips when the car approached Pocatalico. The spike strips worked, deflating the suspect's tires. He continued driving, but eventually stopped at a gas station on Sissonville Drive.

Deputies arrested Timothy Carpenter, 37, of Sissonville. They also found two guns on him.

Carpenter is facing several felony charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing. Sgt. B. D. Humphreys says they may file additional charges in the future related to this case.

Investigators took Carpenter to the South Central Regional Jail. He was video arraigned Thursday morning.