Driver arrested after police chase and crash

A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase early Thursday morning and crashing.

Jerry McNealy, 28, of South Charleston, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, 3rd offense driving on a revoked license for DUI, and a capias for failure to appear in court on a previous domestic battery charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a South Point Police officer tried to pull McNealy over just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the vehicle did not have any matching records and the rear view mirror was "obstructed."

When the officer tried to pull the suspect over on I-64 in the westbound lanes, he did stop. Then the suspect sped away, leading the officer on a pursuit.

The complaint states McNealy eventually got off at exit 53 in Dunbar. Police say he sped through a residential area on 12th Street in Dunbar.

The suspect crossed the railroad tracks on Dunbar Avenue, but he was going too fast according to police. He lost control and crashed into a power pole. It broke the pole in half.

Police say he also struck a Mountaineer Gas building, causing minor damage. The vehicle then went over an embankment and damaged the guide wires to a second power pole.

Both the driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle. Neither were injured.

Police say McNealy had a loaded handgun in the vehicle. Officers took possession of it and say McNealy will face charges for it.

The passenger was released. He did not have any warrants and told investigators that he told the driver to stop.

McNealy is in the South Central Regional Jail.