Police in West Virginia say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested in a New Year’s Day highway crash that killed another motorist.

The Journal reports the accident occurred Wednesday along Interstate 81 in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller says 32-year-old Cody Wade Braithwaite of Winchester, Virginia, was charged with DUI with death, fleeing DUI, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and a fugitive from justice.