Driver charged in drunk driving crash that killed pregnant mother and unborn child

A mother and her unborn child are dead, and three others injured after an alleged drunk driver crashed into the family’s car head-on Saturday.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of Route 36 just outside of Clover in Roane County.

Two children and their father were also in the car and taken to the hospital.

West Virginia State Police tell WSAZ, Justin Fisher, 28, from Spencer was driving a SUV in the wrong lane when it collided head-on with the family’s car.

The family was rushed to the hospital where Sarah Harris, 34, from Spencer, and her unborn child died.

Troopers say Fisher was showing signs of intoxication at the scene and failed a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol content was reportedly .205%.

Fisher is charged with two counts of DUI causing death and three counts of DUI causing bodily injury.

He was taken to Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 bond.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

