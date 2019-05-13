Driver charged with DUI after hitting woman walking in road

One person is hurt after being hit by a car in Lincoln County early Monday morning.

West Virginia State Police troopers say Sonja Mae Workman, 39, of Harts, is the victim.

At about 1:45 a.m., troopers say Workman was walking in the middle of the road when she was hit by a vehicle.

It happened in the 200 block of Harts Creek Road.

The victim was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center and then CAMC. She has multiple injuries, but troopers are still working to determine how severe the injuries are.

Troopers arrested Marvin Gore, 49, of Harts. He is charged with DUI causing bodily harm.

Gore is in the Western Regional Jail. No bail amount was listed on the jail website.