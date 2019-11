A pickup truck crashed through the front of a pawn shop in Huntington, police at the scene said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tri-State Pawn and Jewelry in the 500 block of 29th Street.

Police say it was an accident and no one was hurt.

It is unknown at this time what caused the driver to crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.