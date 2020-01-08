Driver dies after his truck leaves road, hits utility pole

A crash on State Route 279 in Jackson County, Ohio, has left one man dead.

It happened Tuesday at 10:23 p.m. on State Route 279 near mile post 14.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Boggs, age 40 of Oak Hill, Ohio, was traveling west on State Route 279 when his pickup truck traveled off the right side of the roadway into a ditch then hit a fence and a culvert before the truck struck a utility pole, overturning and coming to a rest on its right side.

The Highway Patrol says Boggs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner's office.

Jackson Post of the State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio Department of Transportation, Madison Jefferson Fire Department and Jackson County EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.