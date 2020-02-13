Driver dies in head-on crash in Paintsville

One person was killed in a head-on crash in Paintsville Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened on state Route 40.

Robert Meade, of Hager Hill, was driving east when his car hydroplaned, causing him to slide into oncoming traffic.

Meade's car hit a car traveling west. The Johnson County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

Two adults and a child were in the other car. The adults were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The child, who was in the front passenger seat, was not injured.

