Driver escapes injury after hitting concrete wall and gas line

A driver escaped injury Monday morning after hitting a concrete wall and a natural gas line in the Mink Shoals area, our crew at the scene says.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash was reported at 10:47 a.m. in the 300 block of Dutch Road in Mink Shoals.

Investigators on the scene say the driver was coming down a hill on Dutch Road and wasn’t able to negotiate the curve. The vehicle went over an embankment, striking a concrete wall and gas line.

Gas company crews arrived to turn off the gas.

