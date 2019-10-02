Driver flips car, lands on train tracks

A driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after flipping their car.

It landed on the train tracks along Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the driver hit a street light, which led to the car ending up on the tracks.

Huntington Police say the driver has minor injuries. They also say he will face charges for driving under the influence.

The road and the train tracks are not shut down at this time.

There is no word on the extent of the driver's injuries.

No other people were involved in the accident.

