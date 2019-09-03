Driver hits DOH worker on shoulder of I-64

A driver traveling on I-64 in Huntington Tuesday morning hit a transportation worker.

It happened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the SUV was heading westbound between the 29th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard exits when the driver hit a West Virginia Division of Highways employee. The DOH worker was on the shoulder of the road around mile marker 13.

Huntington Police released a crash report that states the DOH worker is Timothy Adkins, 35. He has lacerations to his arm after the accident, but is expected to be OK.

The driver is a 19-year-old from Kenova and did not leave the scene of the accident, according to the crash report. The report also states investigators do not suspect alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving to be factors.

It's unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

That work the state is doing along I-64 began Tuesday, according to DOH officials. They tell WSAZ the crews are working on the interstate drains. Police say they see a lot of wrecks in that area when it rains.