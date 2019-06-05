Driver in jail after chase through Kanawha and Putnam counties

A man from St. Albans is in jail after leading a Kanawha County Sheriff's deputy on a chase before crashing.

Michael Kenney, 48, of St. Albans, is charged with fleeing -- a felony -- after a chase through Kanawha and Putnam counties.

Just after 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy sheriff pulled Kenney over in the 300 block of West Main Street in St. Albans. Deputies say Kenney's registration light was out.

As soon as the deputy walked up to the driver side of the vehicle, Kenney drove off. The deputy ran back to his cruiser and started to chase the suspect.

The chase continued down West Main Street and onto U.S. Route 60. They drove westbound for several miles.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenney turned off all of his vehicle's lights during the pursuit.

"The vehicle had crossed the double line to pass several vehicles," the complaint states.

Kenney crossed into Putnam County and turned onto Spite Road and then Martins Branch Road.

The deputy chased Kenney down Martins Branch Road -- a gravel road -- for several miles until the suspect crashed and rolled the vehicle. That's when the officer detained Kenney and passengers who were in the vehicle until backup arrived.

Investigators discovered Kenney had a suspended license for unpaid citations. His license was suspended back in 2009.

Kenney is in the South Central Regional Jail without bond.