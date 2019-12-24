Driver misses turn and car crashes into a house

The driver runs away after a car slams into a house in Kanawha County.

It happened on Kanawha State Forest road just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Kanawha County deputies told WSAZ the driver missed a turn and crashed into the house.

The home, car and a nearby guardrail were damaged.

Deputies say the driver ran from the crash scene, but she was caught nearby and taken to the hospital.

Her name and condition haven't been released.

At least one person was inside the home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

