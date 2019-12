A crash ended with a woman taken to the hospital and her vehicle in the creek.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Valley Grove Road in Rutledge.

First responders told WSAZ when they arrived on scene the SUV was on its' side in the creek and the woman was suspended in the driver's seat until crews could cut her out.

Kanawha County deputies said the woman was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash and the driver's condition haven't been released.