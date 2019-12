A car crash along I-64 in Putnam County didn't slow down traffic, but it led to the driver facing charges.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the eastbound entry ramp at Saint Albans, just before the bridge.

Police told WSAZ the driver lost control of his SUV and it wound up on its side.

The vehicle had heavy damage but the driver was treated at the scene then taken to the sheriff's office.

He's been charged with DUI.

His name hasn't been released.