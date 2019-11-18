Driver overdoses and crashes into Huntington home

A driver overdosed Monday evening and crashed into a home in West Huntington, police say.

A driver overdosed Monday evening and crashed into a home in West Huntington along Monroe Avenue near the intersection of 14th Street West.

The home sustained minimal damage to a front porch stoop.

It is unknown what substance caused the man driving to overdose. Police tell us he was taken to the hospital to be checked out and will be charged later.

No one was home when the crash happened. The woman who lives at the home said she was on her way home from work when a neighbor called to let her know what happened.

